The wind of tension growing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not just with the aggrieved governors, but the constituency of the party's vice presidential candidate is not also in order.

This is as Faith Majemite, a prominent PDP chieftain in Delta state, resigned her membership from the party for disrespecting her and her teaming supporters.

Majemite was the only elected local government chairman in the state before the state held another local council poll last year.

The former chairman of the Ethiope east local government area communicated her decision to leave the PDP in a letter dated to December 28.

She addressed the letter to the chairman of her local government and copied the ward 6 chairman and the state chairman.

Majemite claimed that the PDP no longer holds on to its ethics, ideology and value of inclusiveness that the foundation leaders have envisioned.

The former PDP chieftain kept mute on her next political move at a time when the campaign for the 2023 election is tense.

