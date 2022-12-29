A former lawmaker has stated that ethnic oil politics contributes to the underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region

Uyo - A former member of the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly and founder of St. Athanasius hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong has pointed at ethnic oil politics as a contributing factor to the underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region.

Dr. Akpanobong made the point while hosting journalists from the region recently in an interview session in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

According to him, representatives to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are usually not selected on the ideal basis of experience and knowledge, but on the sentiment of who claims to have oil in their backyard.

Referencing his personal experience, he said:

“In Akwa Ibom state here, I have been at the forefront of fighting for the rights of the people as a fall out of oil production and everything thereof.

“But, each time we want to analyse the benefits and personalities to be key players in the benefiting arrangements, they say: Oh! Dr. Akpanobong, I think you are from Ikono. your place is not oil- producing. They would push me aside.”

When asked about how wrong approaches to selection of contractors have impeded development in the region, he said contracts should be awarded to firms that meet the standard criteria for such jobs, rather than compromising to accommodate or patronise political supporters.

His words:

“Contract is business. Set up objective criteria for selection of contractors. If you say companies must have registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, must have experience in doing that kind of thing, whoever qualifies should get the job!

“So if you want to follow standard procedure and open the job, then whether it is a Nigerian or foreign firm that qualifies, they should get the job. But if the primary aim is to satisfy your supporters, then performance is secondary.”

He added that for the previous jobs that were poorly done, government takes the first blame because according to him:

“Every road design has details, in terms of thickness; in terms of width; in terms of what should be put and there is intermittent supervision from the ministry to test after asphalting it, somebody would come and approve.

“What you call the tar, the drainage, the dressing, the tucking in of the edges; somebody would approve.

“For instance, during the last flood, you see between a huddler and the other place; you just saw the tar road: water floating. Somebody that should have known that a sand- filling place needed more compaction, thickening, whatever it is.”

Akpanobong also made a case for the redesigning of the East-West road, saying the solution to the flood affected areas of the road is for it to be raised about sea level, adding that the sandfilling done as remedial measure is not the best.

On the recently publicised achievements of the Buhari administration in terms of projects done in the region, the former state lawmaker said as much as the record appears big and commendable, there are still many parts of the region yet to have such benefits.

Source: Legit.ng