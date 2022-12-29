Following the death of Pele who died at the age of 82, many Nigerians have come on social media to share beautiful tributes.

Meanwhile, to honour the late football icon, here are some of his quotes that can be applied to everyday use by Nigerians.

The quotes according to Channels Television read:

“Every kid around the world who plays soccer wants to be Pele. I have a great responsibility to show them not just how to be like a soccer player, but how to be like a man.”

— Pele to Sports Illustrated in 1999 on the extra burden of fame.

2. “I think it was very similar. The emotion was almost the same. When Brazil lost, it looked like something died, the country died–the same as what happened with Kennedy. I was 9 years old. It was the first time I saw my father crying.”

— Pele in 2014 on Brazil’s defeat in the 1950 World Cup final

3. “A penalty is a cowardly way to score.”

-― Pele in ‘Pele: The Autobiography’.

4. “Everything on earth is a game. A passing thing. We all end up dead. We all end up the same, don’t we?”

— Pele in 1977.

5. “I have scored more than a thousand goals in my life and the thing people always talk to me about is the one I didn’t score.”

— Pele on the extraordinary save by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks in their 1970 World Cup match.

6. “Pele doesn’t die. Pele will never die. Pele is going to go on for ever. But Edson is a normal person who is going to die one day, and the people forget that.”

— Pele on football immortality and human mortality to The Guardian 2003

Source: Legit.ng