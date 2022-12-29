The Nigerian Army has rescued a female Lieutenant, P. P. Johnson abducted by unknown gunmen terrorising the southeast region.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A trending video on social media had showed the officer being tortured by the gunmen after she was abducted in her hometown.

She was said to have travelled to her community for the Yuletide season.

A military source quoted by Sahara Reporters said:

“She was just conferred with the rank of Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army. She passed out on December 17 after being commissioned from the Direct Short Service Course.

“She was kidnapped at her home in Ibube. She travelled home for the Yuletide celebration.”

In the viral clip, one of the gunmen was heard threatening to kill the officer for being a personnel of the Nigerian Army.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also warned youths against joining the military and other security agencies.

His words:

“This is a wonderful (sic) information for the whole of our people that are still in the military, that’s how all of you will be dying one after the other.

“Here it’s happening life in Enugu, today being 26th of December 2022, it’s happening live and direct, a Lieutenant, two star in military. We will fight against our enemies, for those of you that still remain in service, we will take you one after the other.

“This is unknown gunmen. What we are after is Biafra, we have nothing to do with IPOB. Say bye-bye to your fellow soldiers, say bye-bye to this life.”

The officer was stripped naked and her hands and legs were tied. She was seated on the ground in a bushy area.

However, a military signal on Thursday revealed that the Lieutenant has been rescued.

The mastermind of the abduction was also arrested by the troops.

The signal read:

“At about 1420hrs on 29 Dec 22, security forces rescued Lt PP Johnson who was abducted by gunmen and taken to a forest bordering Enugu state and Ihube in Okigwe LGA Imo state on 26 Dec 22.

“The master minder (sic) of the kidnap has also been arrested by security forces while efforts are ongoing to arrest the others. The situation is still being monitored at the moment.”

Source: Legit.ng