No fewer than seven persons were burnt alive in a ghastly motor accident at the Sagamu-Benin expressway some few metres away from Odogbolu junction.

According to The Nation newspaper, the victims of the accidents included a nursing mother, an expectant woman and two kids.

The nursing mother was reported to be a 38-year-old woman known as Basirat Adebanjo was in the vehicle with her two-year-old daughter, Abidat; Kafilah Akindele, Azeezah AbdulMajeed, Halimah Lawal, Shakirah Zakariyya and one Iya Al-Ameen.

Legit.ng gathered that the brutally burnt bodies of the deceased were moved to Dawah Centre, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Further information revealed that seven other persons involved in the accident were seriously hurt as they are currently receiving treatment at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta – all in Lagos State.

It was also gathered that the accident victims were reported to be heading for a faith clinic and training tagged Al-Mu’minaat Training Forum (ATF) at Vanguard Academy, Odosengolu near Ijebu-ode, Ogun State.

How the accident transpired

While in transit to the venue of the event, it was reported that the bus conveying the passengers with the registration plate number AGL 886 YD exploded from the part of the engine and gutted fire.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said:

“The lone fatal crash was coming from Kosofe area of Lagos, when its engine suddenly caught fire due to engine overflow (overfloat).

“The number of passengers in the commercial bus was 15, out of which seven females were burnt to death, while the remaining seven were seriously burnt and taken to hospital for treatment. However, the driver of the bus escaped.

“The Mazda bus had been taken to Odogbolu Motor Traffic Division of the Nigeria Police.”

Akinbiyi, however, sympathized with the family of the victims as he also wished those in the hospital a quick recovery from the unfortunate incident.

Similarly, the president of Al-Mu’minaat, Alhaja Nimatallah AbdulQadri, also sympathized with the family of the victims as he described the incident as shocking and saddening.

She also stated that they will continue to pray for the victims at the hospital and the family of the deceased.

