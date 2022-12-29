The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced plans to auction properties across Nigeria

The Commission said the properties comprise luxurious apartments, exotic cars, lands across Nigeria

It also said most of the properties are located in choice areas in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt

Nigeria’s anti-corruption body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has concluded plans to auction properties which are subjects of final forfeiture orders.

The Commission invited interested persons or organisations to submit bids for the properties latest by noon, on January 9, 2023.

Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa Credit: EFCC

Source: Getty Images

The Commission's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren stated this in a statement on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The Punch reports that properties consisting of 61 units of luxury apartments, plots of land and apartments across Nigeria are being offered for sale in accordance with the EFCC Act of 2004, the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime Recovery and Management Act of 2022.

Additionally, the Commission plans to auction 144 forfeited houses and lands across the country with Lagos, Abuja and Rivers State being choice locations.

Uwajaren said that the distribution of the properties in 24 units of a luxurious block of flats in Banana Island, Lagos, 21 units of a luxury terrace and block of flats in Thornburn at Yaba, Lagos and 16 units of bed-room terrace duplex at Heritage Court in Port Harcourt.

The EFCC spokesman said others are apartments and plots of land in Lagos State, apartments and plots of land in Abuja metropolis, plots of land and apartment in Anambra, Ebonyi and Edo States, Hotel, Plaza and apartments in Kwara State and apartments and plots of land in Cross River and Oyo states.

Members of the public can bid for properties at an open auction with exception of persons and corporate bodies being prosecuted by the EFCC, directors of the companies and EFCC employees.

According to Uwajaren, a competitive bidding process is adopted for the properties’ disposal.

He said:

“The bid forms which can be downloaded from the EFCC website www.efcc.gov.ng must be submitted alongside 10 per cent of the bid amount in certified bank drafts payable to the EFCC. If the sum exceeds N10m, multiple certified bank drafts must be provided; drafts of unsuccessful bidders will be returned once the bidding process is concluded.”

