Mal Audu Muhammed, a 52-year-old husband of Aisha and Khadijah, lost their PVCs to the flood accident that happened earlier this year

They are part of the hundreds of families that the flood washed away their properties, including their PVCs earlier this year

Audu is still searching for shelter for his family but is worried about who will become the next president of Nigeria, the next governor of his state as well as representatives of his constituency

Jigawa, Jigawa - The 51-year-old Mal Audu Muhammed and his 2 wives, Khadijat and Aisha, at the Dubantu community in the Hadeja local government Area of Jigawa state would not be voting in the 2023 election.

The family is one of the victims of the flood incident earlier this year, they have lost their properties including their permanent voter's card (PVC), Sahara Reporters reported.

Not that they are not interested in voting but they have been handicapped by the flood accident and they have to wait for the announcement of the election result to see if their choice of candidates has been voted in the February election.

Despite being in search of shelter for himself and his family, Audu is still worried about who will become the next President of Nigeria, the next governor of Jigawa state, and his constituency representatives.

He said:

“With the way things have been for us, I have long been waiting for this election to vote the right person into office who will protect us and help us live a decent life, but unfortunately, we are caught up in this situation where we can’t even approach the ballot because our PVCs have been destroyed by the flood."

