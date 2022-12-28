Kaduna state governor Nasir EL Rufai has apologised to Nigerians he might have offended while he was in office

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state governor also lamented the way and manner some politicians were using religion and ethnicity to create division

According to the All Progressives Congress Governor, he wants to be able to sleep in peace after leaving office

About five months to the expiration of his tenure as Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has apologised to those he might have offended while in office.

The Kaduna state governor said this in Kaduna at the commissioning ceremony of the head office of the Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development, Daily Trust reports.

He said:

“We try to do what is right but only God is right, my apologies to anyone that I have offended, we have five months to go and I will like to leave and sleep in peace.”

El Rufai tenders apologies to those he has offended. Photo credit: El Rufai

Source: Twitter

The governor while speaking on the 2023 general elections stressed the need to punish politicians using religion as a campaign tool.

According to him, some politicians were using religion and ethnicity to create division in their campaigns.

He added:

“People are united in their poverty, in their need for education, in decent healthcare and to put food on their table, that is what we should focus on but some people are holding meetings to promote religious and ethnic division. That is the last thing Nigeria needs at a time when the whole world is facing challenges of ultra-nationalism and global supply chain disruption.”

Southern Kaduna attack: CAN talks tough, exposes top secret

Meanwhile, following the invasion of two communities in the Kaura local government of Kaduna state by terrorists, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed displeasure over the attack, which led to the killing of 20 people.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, December 20, the state CAN chairman, Joseph Hayab, condemned the killings perpetrated by terrorists in Kaura local government.

Hayab stated that the Sunday, December 18 attack indicates that terrorists have not been neutralized in the southern part of Kaduna.

Trouble hits Kaduna Politics Over Governorship Candidacy of Top Politician

Top leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna state have called for the resignation of Suleiman Hunkuyi, as its governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

The leaders also threatened to take legal action against the party should Hunkuyi remain as NNPP's governorship candidate.

Murtala said the stakeholders of the party have commenced the compilation of signatures that would lead to an eventual legal action against the NNPP and Hunkuyi. Noting that Hunkuyi was fielded wrong as NNPP's governorship candidate, Murtala said the party cannot afford to lose the forthcoming election for this reason.

