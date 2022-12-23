The credibility of the online polls that declared Peter Obi favourite for the presidential polls has been questioned

APC chieftain Festus Keyamo said the online polls put together by Anap Foundation are not realistic

Keyamo said only door-to-door polling can be rated as credible over a mere online poll

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

FCT, Abuja - Questions have been raised over the credibility of the online poll commissioned by Anap Foundation ahead of the 2023 election.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the online poll declared Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, as the top favourite ahead of his counterparts in other political parties.

Peter Obi has been tipped by A-list political pundits as the top favourite to win the presidential elections in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Countering the outcome of this poll, the Spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, on Thursday, December 22, during an interview on Channels TV, said the online poll was “deliberately skewed” to encourage Obi’s supporters whose enthusiasm has been off the grid in the past few weeks.

It was gathered that the outcome of the polls saw Peter Obi win by 23 percent and was followed by the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 13 percent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came behind, scoring 10 percent, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) scored just two points.

It was gathered that mobile phones were used as tools for conducting the polls, as data gathered from the poll shows that a large number of participants were undecided.

In a previous poll released by Anap Foundation in September, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party won again, displacing 17 other candidates, including the APC and the PDP.

Keyamo, on the other hand, said his perception of the polls was negative as he described the entire process as a “fallacy” with many unanswered questions.

He said:

"Many unanswered questions. In all, in a complex country like Nigeria, anything short of a person-to-person polling, including harvesting enquiries from far-flung rural areas and in local languages, is a complete exercise in futility."

Source: Legit.ng