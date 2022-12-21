An angry man and his son have been taken into police custody in Ogun state for beating up a doctor and a nurse

A man and his son assaulted one Dr. Pelumi Somorin, at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun state, after they lost their family member.

Punch reports that the commotion started in the early hours of Tuesday, December 20, at the emergency ward of the hospital after the patient, a 53-year-old female, died.

The man and his son have been arrested by the police (Photo: @FMCAbeokuta)

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the incident, the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state, Dr. Kunle Ashimi, condemned the attack on two of the medical workers by the man who is the husband of the deceased and his son.

According to Dr. Ashimi, the patient died of heart failure which was at the worst stage when she was brought to the hospital, adding that going by the woman's medical report, it would have taken more than a miracle to revive her.

His words:

“In other words, she was at the end stage of heart failure. This was explained to the relatives when she was brought to the facility but, notwithstanding we also believe in miracles and we feel that we should do our best to see what can happen.

"It has happened before that one other person in this kind of condition got better with the appropriate care.

“But unfortunately, this particular patient gave up the ghost around 2 am and the husband and son of the deceased descended on the doctor that had been taking care of the patient when the news of her death was announced.

“The doctor received a slap from each of them and subsequently they descended on her and she was only saved by people around.”

Speaking further, the NMA boss disclosed that despite the presence of police who came to the scene when they were alert, the son continued with the assault.

However, Ashimi noted that the father and his son were eventually taken to Kemta Police Station where their statements were taken and that of the assaulted doctor, nurse, and witnesses around.

Source: Legit.ng