The governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered the release of a teenager who was reportedly arrested for abusing him

Buni said he was not aware of the arrest until someone brought it to his notice while stating that the arrest is unnecessary

The governor said though he runs an open government but urged members of the public to be responsive and responsible in their criticism

Damaturu, Yobe - Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state, has ordered the immediate release of a teenager who was reportedly detained by the police for allegedly insulting the governor.

Buni, in a statement on Tuesday, December 20, said he was not aware of the arrest and that the detention is highly unnecessary to arrest anyone who insults or criticises him, Independent reported.

The statement was signed by Buni's director general of press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

According to the statement, the insults and criticisms are prices of leadership and he is as well conscious of it while condemning the arrest.

The statement reads in part:

“Until someone drew my attention to it, l wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention, l have now directed his immediate release from detention.”

Mohammed noted that Buni's administration runs an open government and urged members of the public to be constructive in their criticism.

He also asked Nigerians on social media to be responsive and responsible in respecting everyone's rights including political party, religious and socio-cultural differences, particularly with the ongoing campaigns for the 2023 elections.

The governor then reiterated that he is not aware of the arrest and asked the police to immediately release the teenager.

Source: Legit.ng