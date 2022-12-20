Everywhere in the world, Nigerians are very known to be smart and enterprising people, and Azibola has proven this again

Robert (FNSE), a cousin of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has given an interesting talk on how fellow citizens can channel their craft in paper folding into something big

In his speech at Abuja on Friday, December 16, Robert revealed that the art of folding paper (called Origami in Japanese) is being drafted into civil engineering

Abuja - A top Nigerian lawyer and a cousin to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Azibaola Robert, has charged Nigerian engineers and scientists to explore origami technologies to lead Nigeria to technological development and progress.

Robert, an entrepreneur and founder of Zeetin Engineering, and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), on Friday, December 16, spoke on how the art of folding papers (Origami) to make structures is becoming the vogue in modern technology in building.

Robert said what was used as children's toy is now big in building technology (Photo: GEJ, Robert)

The engineer explained that Origami, the Japanese word for the art of folding paper into shapes and figures, has become a major technological field being applied in space exploration.

Robert gave an illustrative and engaging talk on the technological breakthrough during his keynote address at the inauguration ceremony of the 19th chairman of the NSE, Abuja Branch, Engr. Ben-Osy Okoh (FNSE) held on Friday 16, at the NSE Headquarters in Abuja.

Among other things he said, the intelligent engineer noted:

"So many things we started as kids & abandoned while growing up in this country are what engineers in the developed world are using to propel man to the moon & beyond as with the NASA lunch technology."

Listen to Robert:

