The Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Foundation, through its ‘Trash for Gas’ environmental sustainability initiative has facilitated an exchange programme in Ikate community

At the programme, residents swapped their trash for gas cylinders, with the mission of promoting clean energy

A media report said Oba Elegushi discouraged the use of firewood for cooking — promoting the cleaner and more environmentally friendly option of using gas

Elegushi, Lagos state - About 200 families in the Ikate/Elegushi area of Lagos state have benefited from the ‘Trash for Gas’ initiative.

The idea is an environmental sustainability initiative of the Oba Saheed Elegushi Foundation.

Oba Elegushi donates gas cylinders to community. Photo credits: Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Lekan Bakare Foundation

Residents swap trash for gas cylinders

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), ‘Trash for Gas’ is in partnership with Smart Gas, and aims to maintain environmental cleanliness and sustainable society.

Addressing the beneficiaries on Sunday, November 26, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Smart Gas, Yinka Opeke, said the campaign was to promote the use of cooking gas as a safer alternative to kerosene and charcoal.

According to The Punch, Oba Elegushi warned against the use of firewood because it hinders healthy living.

The Lagos monarch was lauded 'for contributing to a cleaner community and a greener planet'.

Opeke said:

“The use of firewood and charcoal for cooking not only impacts our environment negatively due to the emissions but also your health because of the smoke inhaled mostly by women and children.

“We pitched this campaign to the Oba and he has deemed it fit to bring it to your doorsteps and that is why, today, he has funded these cylinders.

“We will be exchanging your trash for our gas cylinders, thereby leaving you with a healthier and cleaner neighbourhood."

In his remarks, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the managing director (MD) of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), lauded the initiative, noting that it would save the environment.

