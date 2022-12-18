Evangelist Olufunmilayo Adebayo, popularly call Mummy G.O., has said that the final of the World Cup is an avenue to introduce anti-Christ to the world

The cleric was seen in a viral video saying that the World Cup final day is the assigned day to ensure everybody sees the coming of anti-Christ

According to Mummy G.O, every eye will be glued to the TV, stadiums or the internet to see the world cup, so, no one will say he or she is not aware

The world cup final that was held in Qatar has been a talk for many as France and Argentina, battled for the trophy in the final on Sunday, December 18.

The world cup final has been greeted with intrigue and full of many expectations for many football fans pitching their tents behind the 2 countries at the final.

Mummy GO says the world cup final day is when anti-Christ will be introduced to the world

World Cup prediction

But the Nigerian Evangelist, Olufunmilayo Adebayo, popularly referred to as Mummy G.O. has predicted that the world cup final is an attempt to introduce anti-christ to the world.

Mummy G.O. became popular as she trended on Nigeria's social media for her teachings and preachings in short videos and memes that have gone viral.

In the latest video of the Evangelist shared by The Nation on its Twitter page, Mummy G.O. was seen speaking about the World Cup final, saying that the world cup final is the assigned day to introduce anti-Christ to the world.

Latest about Mummy G.O., World Cup, Qatar 2022, Argentina vs France

She said:

"Anti-Christ will be ordained and introduced to the world on the final day of the world cup, the assigned day, because everybody will focus on television, the stadium, and the internet, to watch world cup"

According to her, nobody will deny the knowledge of anti-Christ when it is introduced, because everybody is watching the world cup.

See the video below:

Controversial Pastor Mummy G.O cries out about a threat to life

Legit.ng earlier reported that Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, popularly called Mummy G.O on social media, has spoken on her controversial preaching.

Mummy G.O said most of the videos of her with controversial statements were edited by some people who are after her life.

The controversial pastor, however, acknowledged that her messages are usually focused on hellfire and making heaving and she explained why.

