The federal government has declared Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, December 27 as well as Monday, January 2, 2023, as public holidays.

The ministry of interior announced the festive season holidays in a statement issued on Friday.

The public holidays are to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Source: Legit.ng