Public Servant Who Allegedly Stole N109bn Re-Arraigned by EFCC
Nigeria

Public Servant Who Allegedly Stole N109bn Re-Arraigned by EFCC

by  Segun Adeyemi
  • The federal high court sitting in Maitama-Abuja has reinstated the bail of the suspended accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris
  • Idris, alongside three other defendants, was re-arraigned by the EFCC for an alleged fraud of N109.5 billion
  • However, the court has ordered Idris and his alleged accomplice to submit their travelling passports to the court registry

FCT, Abuja - The suspended accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris, has been re-arraigned by the economic and financial crime commission (EFCC).

Idris, alongside three other defendants (Olusegun Akindele; Mohammed Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited), was brought before the FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

Ahmed Idris, EFCC, High Court
Ahmed Idris was granted bail again by Justice Yusuf Halilu of the federal high court sitting in Maitama. Photo: EFCC
Source: Facebook

Prequel to their re-arraignment, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi presided over the case involving an alleged N109.5 billion fraud.

However, upon the resumption of the court on Wednesday, October 26, the case was transferred to Justice Yusuf Halilu.

Idris, others plead not guilty

Legit.ng gathered that they all pleaded not guilty as charged when the court released the charges levelled against them.

Meanwhile, Chris Uche (SAN), the counsel to Idris, appealed to the court for his client to remain on bail as earlier granted by the court in July.

The prosecutor, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, surprisingly did not object to the plea, leaving the High Court to decide on the bailing stipulations.

Justice Halilu, while referring to the constitution, said the initial ruling granting Idris bail would remain as he is free to enjoy the privilege.

Court orders remittance of travelling passport by Idris

Meanwhile, Justice Halilu issued an order for all defendants to surrender their travelling passports to the court, noting that if the EFCC had it, it should be handed over to the court.

The court, however, adjourned proceedings until Wednesday, November 23, for further hearing on the case.

Idris is being charged with offences bordering on high-level fraud and theft, which could land him a long prison sentence if found guilty.

Source: Legit.ng

