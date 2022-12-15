A former member of the Federal House of Representatives and respected traditional chief, Nicholas Ojo Alokomaro, has passed on

The Alakata of Akata in Ogbomosoland died on Friday, December 9, after a brief illness, according to his family

The deceased served as a member of the Federal House of Representatives from 1992 to 1993 and represented Ogbomoso South Constituency

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ogbomoso, Oyo state - Chief Nicholas Ojo Alokomaro (JP), a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, is dead.

His death was announced on Thursday, December 15, by the family of Ojo Alokomaro in Ogbomoso, Oyo state, The Guardian reported.

Former House of Reps member Chief Nichola Ojo Alokomaro died after a brief illness. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased who was the Alakata of Akata in Ogbomosoland died on Friday, December 9, after a brief illness.

Alokomaro, who was a member of the Federal House of Representatives from 1992 to 1993, represented Ogbomoso South Constituency and served as a member of the Ogbomoso South Ruling Council.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He is survived by children and grandchildren.

Alhaji Danlami Dan Inna Likoro: Former Kaduna lawmaker dies

In another related development, the former member representing the Kudan Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2019, Alhaji Danlami Dan Inna Likoro, is dead.

Confirming the incident, a family source disclosed the ex-legislator who died on Sunday evening, November 6, after a brief illness, had been busy throughout the day giving out his religious alms (Zakkat).

Until his death, Likoro was the PDP candidate contesting the same seat from the same area.

Katsina lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also previously reported the death of the member representing Bakori LGA in Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker had gone to Saudi to perform Umrah.

According to a family source, he died after a brief illness in Madinah at around 2am Nigerian time.

Tears as former deputy governor dies after being rushed to hospital in southeast state

Similarly, Ebere Udeagu, a former Deputy governor of Imo state, died at the age of 79 on Monday, October 10.

Udeagu, who served as a deputy governor of the state between 1999 and 2007, died in the early hours of Monday in Owerri, the state capital.

Udeagu’s last public appearance was on October 1, 2022, during the 62nd Independence Day anniversary in Owerri.

Source: Legit.ng