FCT, Abuja - The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Professor Umar Danbatta has been decorated with an ambassadorial role by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Prof Danbatta's latest achievement was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 12.

As contained in the statement issued by Reuben Muoka, the NCC director, public affairs, the NDLEA as part of its anti-narcotics campaign honoured Prof Danbatta with the title of its special ambassador in its renewed war against narcotics and use of other dangerous substances leading to addiction in the country.

Muhammed Ajiya, the commander of narcotics at the FCT chapter of the NDLEA announced the good news during a courtesy visit to the NCC headquarters in Abuja.

Ajiya while expressing profound gratitude to the NCC stated that the primary purpose of the visit was to foster synergy between the NDLEA and the commission.

Anti-narcotics: NDLEA calls for collaboration with NCC in sensitisation program

He said this synergy is targeted at spreading anti-drug campaigns via telecom services and also reeling out some of their programs on sensitisation of Nigerians.

While explaining why NCC was a choice, Ajiya said the victims of drug addictions are mostly youths and quite a high percentage of them have access to telecom mobile devices for their use and gratification.

Ajiya said:

“The NDLEA has rehabilitation centres across the country. This shows that we do not only apprehend the drug addicts, but we have rehabilitation centres where we monitor and guide them until they are fully rehabilitated” he said as he expressed appreciation that the NCC boss considered and accepted this role in the fight against drug addiction in Nigeria."

Reacting to the accolades bestowed upon the NCC boss, the commission's director of human capital and administration, Usman Malah said the commission is willing to provide all necessary assistance to help impede and combat drug abuse across the federation.

Maleh said:

“Strategic collaboration and partnership is one of the key pillars of the two regulatory roadmaps of the Commission – the Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024; and the Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SVP) 2021-2025 – and we would convey the NDLEA’s message to the Commission’s management to see how we can explore the areas of collaboration being requested by your agency."

