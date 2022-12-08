The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has ordered NNPC and petrol marketers an injunction to end the current petrol scarcity

The DSS said the situation is a threat to Nigeria’s security and said it would begin operations across Nigeria to address the situation

NNPC said the reason for the shortage is due to bad roads in Lagos, while marketers say there is petrol at NNPC depots

The Nigerian secret service, the Department of State Service (DSS), has given NNPC and petrol marketers a 48-hour ultimatum to end the current petrol scarcity and begin nationwide product distribution.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya stated this on Thursday after a meeting with NNPC and oil markets at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Mele Kyari, NNPC Chief Executive Officer

Source: UGC

DSS to storm petrol stations soon

He said the secret police would start operations across the country if the queue is not ended at various petrol stations after the deadline.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Afunanya, the scarcity affects Nigeria’s country’s security, stating that the NNPC has accepted that there is enough product to serve Nigerians during the Christmas season.

The stakeholders at the meeting were the NNPC, the primary oil marketers association, depot owners and independent petroleum marketers.

NNPC says it has new supplies

TheCable reports that others in the meeting are the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum Tanker Drivers.

Nigeria has battled petrol scarcity in the last few weeks, spreading to several parts of Nigeria, with many stations selling above the official pump price.

NNPC blamed the current scarcity on the ongoing road construction in Lagos, while marketers said the shortage was due to a lack at NNPC depots.

NNPC has reportedly received new shipments of the products for nationwide distribution.

NNPC reveals increase of petrol by 264.1m litres in one week as NNPC considers N400 per litre pump price

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s stock of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, has increased significantly following the return of queues in Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger and some other northern states.

According to industry data seen over the weekend indicated that the total PMS stock of NNPC as at November 11, 2022, was 2,111,721,150(2.11 billion) litres.

This is a 264.1 million increase when compared to 1,847,558,138(1.8bn) petrol stock on the 4th of November 2022.

Source: Legit.ng