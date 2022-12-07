The FCT police command has confirmed that it rescued three kidnap victims of the Tuesday, December 6 unknown armed men attack in Kubwa-Abuja

According to the police command, arms were recovered while the manhunt for the suspects was ongoing

However, the FCT police commissioner, Sunday Babaji, said all the necessary resources required for the clampdown of the suspects are still ongoing

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The FCT police command has announced the rescue of three kidnap victims abducted by unknown armed men in Kubwa area of the FCT.

Sunday Babaji, the FCT police commissioner, said an aggressive manhunt for the suspects is currently ongoing to clamp down on the suspects.

The FCT police command said it has deployed all the necessary resources to clampdown on the suspects of the Kubwa attack. Photo: Police Force HQ

Source: Facebook

He, however, revealed several pieces of ammunition like an AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds, and other harmful objects were recovered from the suspects during a chase by police operatives.

Josephine Adeh, the FCT police command spokesperson, in reaction to the latest development on Wednesday, December 7, said preliminary investigation had revealed the location of the incident, Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said some suspected armed men invaded the Kubwa Relocation Estate, and two persons were shot during the invasion.

Adeh said:

“The suspects while departing the scene, left with four victims possibly to enable them to invade arrest by the approaching police response team deployed to the area on quick intervention.

“The two gunshot victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, one of them, Oshodi could not survive as he was confirmed dead by the doctor, while Abdulwahab is still being attended to.”

FCT police deploys more resources to apprehend suspects

However, the FCT police command revealed that all necessary resources required for the manhunt had been deployed for effective operation.

Babaji, however, urged residents not to be alarmed but to remain vigilant and appealed to residents to help the police with the investigation if they notice anything.

He urged to call the following mobile numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau Desk can be reached on 0902 222 2352.

Source: Legit.ng