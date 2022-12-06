Obasanjo: How Ex-President, "The Letter Man", Becomes Broke, Gets Loan To Run Ota Farm
Olusegun Obasanjo has been revealed to have gone broke and depended on loans to run his Ota farm after leaving office as head of state in 1979.
PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!
This was disclosed in a book titled "The Letter Man", written by Musikilu Mojeed, a veteran journalist, Premium Times reported.
According to the book, Obasanjo got a loan from a commercial bank to set up his Ota farm after leaving office.
Obasanjo was the Nigeria military head of state between 1976 and 1979 and handed over to a democratically elected President, Shehu Shagari, through a transition programme.
Obasanjo was later elected in 1999 as president, marking the beginning of the fourth republic, and he served terms of 4 years each.
In summary, Obasanjo ruled Nigeria for a period of 11 years.
The Owu-born national hero is popular for his letter-writing, and this formed the title of Mojeed's book that shares the context of Obasanjo's letters.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The author narrated how Obasanjo got a loan from the United Bank of Africa (UBA) to set up the farm. About 3 years after leaving the office, the ex-head of state got broke again and needed another loan of about N80,000 from an old friend, Samuel Ogbemudia, an ex-military governor of the defunct Midwest region.
Mojeed disclosed that he obtained a number of letters, and there is an indication that Obasanjo did not leave office as a military head of state as a wealthy man
The book reads in part:
“There are also indications that he did not leave office in 1979 as a wealthy man. I sighted a letter indicating he obtained a loan from the United Bank for Africa to start Obasanjo Farms Limited. And by May 1982, less than three years after he left office, he had gone broke."
Alleged certificate forgery: More photo evidence shows Tinubu's authenticity as an alumnus of US varsity
Source: Legit.ng