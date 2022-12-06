Rauf Aregbesola has insisted on the killing of criminals planning attacks on the facilities of Nigeria's correctional centres

According to the minister of Interior, any officer who is not ready to obey the shoot to kill order should be replaced

He insisted that custodial centres are now red zones and personnel should shoot to kill whenever an intruder attempts an attack

Going further, he said most of the hoodlums causing havoc in the southeast were some of the escapees from the custodial centres in Imo state

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday directed the Nigerian Correctional Service to redeploy female prison officers who cannot shoot to kill.

Rauf Aregbesola insists on the killing of criminals planning attacks on prison facilities.

He gave the directive at the unveiling of the new service logo and uniforms and the commissioning of a new staff quarters, ICT infrastructure and operational vehicles at the Service headquarters.

According to him, custodial centres are now red zones and personnel should shoot to kill whenever an intruder attempts an attack.

“Riffles are not for play, they’re meant to kill criminals. Any officer that cannot shoot to kill, any lilly-liver officer that cannot shoot on the head should be trained or replaced.

“Criminals should not sustain injuries. Those people who cannot shoot to kill, if you don’t want to dismiss them, redeploy them to female prisons.

“People who will be in maximum and medium custodial centres must be tough.

“We’ve had too many embarrassing attacks and we must put a stop to it,” he said.

He said most of the hoodlums causing havoc in the South East were some of the escapees from the custodial centres in Imo State.

He said anybody who tried to attack any custodial centre should pay the supreme price going forward.

