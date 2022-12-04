President Buhari led a high-powered delegation of African leaders to perform a ground-breaking ceremony of the new ECOWAS Headquarters building in Abuja

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and Buhari laid the foundation stone

After the ground-breaking ceremony, the 62nd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS will hold

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Abuja - President Buhari and other ECOWAS Heads of State attended the groundbreaking and foundation laying ceremony of the new Ecowas secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, December 4.

The secretariat is said to be a gift from the China Government and will be completed in 2024.

President Muhammadu Buhari and some ECOWAS Heads of State at the ceremony. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

One of the presidential aides, Buhari Sallau, shared photos and videos from the ceremony on Facebook. In one of the photos, Buhari, alongside President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and chair of Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, were seen laying the foundation stone of the new ECOWAS headquarters complex.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja

After the groundbreaking ceremony, the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government will hold the 62nd Ordinary Summit.

Voice of Nigeria had reported that the Heads of State will be considering reports from the Council of Ministers meeting held from December I to 2, 2022, in Abuja, and other issues affecting the region during their session.

The Eighty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers held at the ECOWAS Commission, Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria.

Osinbajo commends ECOWAS for speaking up against military coups in West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the ECOWAS has done well and ought to be proud of its activities in the West African region.

Osinbajo expressed this view on Thursday, November 10, while receiving a delegation of the ECOWAS commission led by its new president, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, at the Presidential Villa.

The Nigerian VP disclosed that he was proud of the way that ECOWAS had risen to its responsibilities.

In his own remarks, Touray thanked the vice president and the government of Nigeria for the support given to ECOWAS.

Source: Legit.ng