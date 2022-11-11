Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said ECOWAS has done well by rising to the occasion when challenges were in member countries

Osinbajo made the comment when ECOWAS commission led by its new president, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, visited him

Osinbajo also harped on the need to have stronger institutions in ECOWAS countries for dealing with internal pressures

Aso Rock - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has done well and ought to be proud for its activities in the West African region.

Osinbajo expressed this view on Thursday, November 10 while receiving a delegation of the ECOWAS commission led by its new president, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, at the Presidential Villa.

Dr. Touray and VP Osinbajo during the visit at the Presidential Villa. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

He noted that ECOWAS has been stepping up to the plate, dealing with the challenges of upholding democracy, ensuring peace, security and maintaining stability in the region.

Osinbajo said he is proud of the way that ECOWAS has risen to its responsibilities, adding that:

“ECOWAS has always stepped up to the plate in every single situation where there are coups, our voices (member countries) have been united and strong.

“The hard work of ECOWAS is seen in the transitions going on (in different countries that experienced coups) and the seriousness with which the rest of the world takes what ECOWAS says today.”

Speaking on the objectives that guide the activities of ECOWAS, Prof. Osinbajo stated that:

“We share the same objectives of shared prosperity, deeper integration, peace and security, inclusive and sustainable development.

“These objectives are very important and peace and security are obviously crucial to us. It is a challenge we face today all over the sub-region and especially in the Sahel.”

The vice president further said:

“As a nation, a people and as a sub-region, we share so much in common and we have every tool it takes to resolve our problems.”

Regarding ECOWAS’s engagement on a global stage, Osinbajo stated that it is imperative to reiterate that opinions from the African continent, especially the regional bloc of West Africa must be heard at all times and considered when decisions are being made.

In his own remarks, Dr. Touray thanked the vice president and the government of Nigeria for the support given to ECOWAS.

He recognized the leadership role Nigeria plays in the region, pledging to work very closely with the government for the benefit of the community.

