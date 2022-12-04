Adamu Aminu, the 500-level student of the Federal University Dustse Jigawa who was arrested and allegedly beaten for criticising the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has made his first tweet.

In a tweet made hours after he regained his freedom, the young man expressed his gratitude to all those who helped him and spoke out for him in his trying times.

Aminu has tendered his sincere apologies to Aisha Buhari who he referred to as 'our mother'. Photo: Aisha Buhari, Adamu Aminu

Expressing his apologies to Aisha Buhari who he described as "our mother", Aminu said it was never his intention to hurt the feelings of the First Lady.

He also promised to become a better person by making a change.

His tweet:

"I would like to use this medium to express my sincere apologies to those I’ve hurt especially our mother, Aisha Buhari it was never my intention to hurt your feelings and insha Allah I will change for the better. However, I’m also grateful for your forgiveness, thank u mama."

In separate tweets, Aminu also appreciated the efforts put in by leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Nigerians in general.

He said:

"I would also like to use this medium to express my heartfelt gratitude toward those that helped me go through the darkest hours of my life, man cannot escape his destiny but my incidence should serve as a lesson to all of us. Thank you all and one love❤️.

"To Nigerian students association (NANS), words can’t describe how much grateful I am for your support and guidance. You and the general public are what made my freedom to be possible after God. Thank you"

Nigerians react

Reacting to Aminu's tweet, some Nigerians said they were expecting him to seek forgiveness from his own biological parents and not Aisha Buhari.

A tweep, Hassan Karasuwa said it is important for Aminu to express gratitude to all Nigerians who regardless of religion, ethnicity or gender stood by him throughout his trivial.

He said:

"Mallam Aminu Catalyst, first of all we were expecting you to seek forgiveness of your parents not Aisha Buhari. Secondly, please express sincere appreciation and much thanks to Nigerians regardless of region, religion or gender, for feeling your pain and standing with YOU."

Also, activist Rinu Oduala prayed to God to help Aminu for boldly asking for forgiveness from the same 'mother' who allegedly violated his human rights.

Another tweep, Samuel Adeniyi said:

"Eyaaaaaa, No gratitude goes to those who lend their voice to your freedom."

Tomilayo Oduyebo said:

"Why am I not surprised! we wish you well, mother and child."

Aisha Buhari withdraws case against university student who mocked her

Aisha Buhari had earlier withdrawn her case against Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse.

The student was reportedly arrested and tortured over a post in which he mocked the first lady.

According to the prosecution counsel Fidelis Ogbobe, the first lady as the mother of the nation decided to withdraw the case.

"He's one of our best students," classmates of young man arrested for allegedly criticising Aisha Buhari

Some classmates of the student of Federal University Dustse Jigawa who was allegedly picked up by some security officers in plain clothes have given an insight into who Aminu Adamu is.

Arrested by security operatives over a tweet he made about the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari his classmates have described as one of the best students in his school

In his controversial tweet, he accused the first lady of 'eating poor people's (Nigerians) money'.

Source: Legit.ng