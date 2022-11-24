President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina, has decried Nigerians' taste for bad news

Adesina lamented how Nigerians would ask for the body of terrorists when the military killed them but would show satisfaction when the terrorists kill Nigerian security operatives

According to Adesina, Buhari's administration is managing the security problem in the country very well and expressed confidence that the country will win

FCT, Abuja - Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has lamented that Nigerians don't like good news about the nation.

According to Daily Trust, Adesina made the lamentation at a media event in Abuja on Thursday, November 24.

Adesina speaks on the challenges of being a president's spokesperson Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

Femi Adesina and the challenges of being media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari

The president's aide revealed that Nigerians' preference for bad news has made the job of a spokesperson to the president difficult for him.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has lamented that most Nigerians preferred terrible news about the country.

According to the president's aide, whenever the Nigerian military is winning, Nigerians would ask for the bodies of the terrorists but would express gladness whenever the terrorists are killing the security men.

He said:

“Whether they want it or not, we will continue to win”.

According to Adesina, the security problem currently confronted by the present government is being calmed and President Buhari should be commended. with the manner, in which he had handled the problem.

He lamented that some people will go on live TV to claim to be security experts and condemn the government's efforts when there is progress.

“President Buhari has said that he will leave a safe country and we will achieve that,” said Adesina.

Source: Legit.ng