The prosecution of two teenage boys, Farouk Mohammed, and Kasali Jamiu, who allegedly killed a Redeemed Christian Church of God’s pastor is ongoing

According to a witness, Omoniyi Dada, a brother to the deceased, her sister called to inform him of their brother's death

Meanwhile, the court could not proceed with the second witness, Inspector Daniel Olumuyiwa, because his name was not listed on the list of witnesses

Omoniyi Dada has narrated how the death of his brother was discovered after he weas murdered inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God branch in Lagos state.

Dada who is a brother to the murdered pastor and the first prosecution witness disclosed this in the ongoing trial of two teenage boys, Farouk Mohammed, and Kasali Jamiu, who allegedly killed cleric.

He told a Lagos state High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos state that he got to know that his brother was killed in the church through his younger sister, Punch Newspaper reports.

The witness said:

“According to my sister, Oluwakemi, on that fateful day, my deceased brother told her and the other laundry workers that he was going to the bank and that he would be back.

“She said when he returned, he went upstairs in the church to rest, and she was now thinking of why her brother had not come down after resting for quite some time. One of the laundry workers went up to pick a cloth to wash, on getting there, he screamed.

“The worker screamed and called the rest; they all met the pastor in a pool of blood and he was coughing out blood. They noticed that the two strange boys, Farouk and Jamiu, were not there.”

