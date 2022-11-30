The police in Katsina state have arrested the man who supplies bulletproof charms for kidnappers in Katsina state

The charm supplier also offers prayers that could help the kidnappers evade arrest by security operatives

According to the police, the 53-year-old suspect has clients across three major states in the north - Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara

The supplier of bulletproof charms for kidnappers operating in Sabuwa Local Government area of Katsina state has been arrested.

PM News reports that the police arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly specialises in producing bulletproof charms for bandits and criminals in the state.

The supplier of charms for kidnappers in Katsina state has been arrested. Photo: Aminu Masari

Source: Twitter

The man is also known to offer prayer services that could help the criminals evade arrest by security operatives.

Speaking on the feat secured by the police, the spokesperson for the force in Katsina SP Gambo Isah, confirmed that the arrested charm supplier lives at Maiduguri Road in Sabuwa LGA.

Isah also noted that the charm supplier was arrested on Saturday, November 26, following a tip-off offered to the police.

Confession by the suspect

He also said that the suspect who confessed to the crime said that he produces and sells the bulletproof charms to bandits and other criminals in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states for N60,000 per piece.

Following his interrogation, the police recovered four bulletproof charms enveloped in jackets and a talisman from the suspect.

According to Isah, the suspect said he regularly offered prayers for bandits not to get arrested or harmed by security agents during their operations.

Isah said the suspect would be arraigned at the completion of the investigation by the police in Katsina state.

Naira redesign: Jubilation as joint taskforce nab kidnappers with ransom in 2 key states

The security forces operating in boundary communities between Kogi and Ekiti state have arrested some suspected kidnappers.

The kidnappers were arrested by the joint task force with part of the money they collected as ransom from their victims.

The commandant of the vigilante in the area said investigations on the activities of the suspected criminals are ongoing.

Insecurity: Police nab 16 notorious kidnappers, bandits, recover arms

The Zamfara state police command successfully arrested 16 notorious bandits terrorising the state capital.

It was gathered that the bandits were responsible for various attacks and kidnappings in the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital.

The police spokesperson said they were able to capture them after several intelligence updates.

Source: Legit.ng