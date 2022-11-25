Some personnel of the Joint Task Force operating between the boundaries of Kogi and Ekiti states have arrested two suspected kidnappers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Premium Times reports that the kidnappers had allegedly abducted four persons shortly before their arrest by the security personnel.

Some kidnappers have been arrested by members of the Joint Task Force operating between Kogi and Ekiti states. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

The force comprised of officers from the Nigerian Army, police, Amotekun corps and local hunters under operation Eradicate Bandit at the borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC), was able to recover part of the N3 million the kidnappers collected from their victims as ransom.

Authorities speak

Speaking on the incident, Michael Ogungbemi, the Chairman of Ajoni LCDA, said the suspected kidnappers were arrested inside the forest in the Irele-Kogi area.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Ogungbemi, the information made available by the victims of the kidnappers who were freed led to their arrest.

His words:

“The JTF also succeeded in apprehending two suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation and investigation by the police.”

Also, the commandant of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, Joe Komolafe, confirming the feat by the security operatives said that those arrested are now in police custody.

He said:

“I can confirm to you that two suspects arrested are being held by the police. Regarding the freed victims, they were initially taken to the hospital, but they have reunited with their respective families."

Trouble hits Zamfara as terrorists abduct 4 villagers, reject old naira notes of N10 million ransom

Terrorists operating in Zamfara state have invaded a community in the Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The terrorists during their recent operation abducted four residents of the community and demanded a ransom of N10 million.

The ransom to be paid for the release of the victims of abduction was later reduced to N5 million but with a directive that the money must come in the new naira notes.

Insecurity: Police nab 16 notorious kidnappers, bandits, recover arms

The Zamfara state police command successfully arrested 16 notorious bandits terrorising the state capital.

It was gathered that the bandits were responsible for various attacks and kidnappings in the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital.

The police spokesperson said they were able to capture them after several intelligence updates.

Source: Legit.ng