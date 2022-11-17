The Zamfara state police command has successfully arrested 16 notorious bandits terrorising the state capital

It was gathered that the bandits were responsible for various attacks and kidnappings in the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital

The police spokesperson said they were able to capture them after several intelligence update

Zamfara, Gasau - No fewer than 16 persons suspected to be bandits and kidnappers were arrested by the Zamfara state police command in northwest Nigeria.

As reported by Channels TV, the police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu disclosed that the notorious offenders were captured by the command's tactical squad in different parts of the state.

Some of the suspected bandits paraded at the police command in Zamfara state. Photo: NPF

Legit.ng gathered that two out of the 16 suspects Surajo Almandawi and Bage Mohammed were captured along Gusau – Funtua Road following an intelligence made available to the police.

The police spokesperson revealed that the two notorious suspects were part of the bandits invading and terrorising Kotarkwashi, and Damba village situated in the outskirt of the state capital, Gusau.

He said:

“Police Tactical Operatives while on confidence-building patrol along Gusau – Funtua road, acting on intelligence information that led to the arrest of a notorious bandit’s kingpin named Sujora Almandawi as one of the bandits terrorizing villages in Tsafe, Kotorkoshi, Damba and some outskirts of Gusau."

He further revealed that the arrested bandits carry out their evil activities by kidnapping, rustling cows, and other crimes.

The police said while the suspects were being interrogated, they confessed to masterminding a series of kidnappings in the state.

They said they have carried out their daredevil activities in more than 10 communities in the state capital.

Other areas include Tsafe and Bungudu local governments in which they have been able to acquire millions of Naira in ransom.

How suspects were nabbed

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson explained that one of the suspects was arrested with the help of a local vigilante group along the Anka – Bukkuyum Road.

The suspect is said to be responsible for some of the attacks in Bukkuyum as well as the kidnap of 11 persons in Dargaji village.

The police said:

“Suspect confessed to several attacks, kidnappings, and rustling of an unspecified number of cows and sheep in some parts of Anka, Bukkuyum, and Gummi LGAs.”

Meanwhile, the police said the suspects are aiding investigations in order to make more arrests and recover stolen items.

