The Nigerian police command says it will prosecute celebrity kidnapper John Lyon before a High Court in Bayelsa

Lyon was arrested a couple of months after releasing a video of himself dancing and spraying hard currency

He was paraded at the Nigerian police command in Bayelsa state alongside his accomplices

Bayelsa, Yenagoa - John Lyon, a notorious kidnapper, is set to be arraigned before the law court by the Bayelsa state police command on Wednesday, November 30.

According to Punch, his imminent arraignment was made known via a statement issued by Asinim Butswat, the Bayelsa state police command spokesperson.

John Lyon was famous for his lavish lifestyle on social media before he was nabbed by police operatives. Photo: John Lyon

Source: UGC

The statement states that Lyon will be docked for arraignment alongside his accomplices at the High Court 6, Yenogoa.

As contained in the statement, Lyon will be arraigned alongside his gang leader, Emmanuel Angase.

The statement reads:

“The celebrity kidnapper John Ewa ‘aka’ John Lyon and others will be arraigned in High Court 6, Yenagoa, today 30 November 2022, by 0900 hours.”

How Lyon was arrested

The 30-year-old Lyon came to public notice when a video of him surfaced on social media where he was dancing and spraying hard currency.

Days later, after the video's release, Lyon was apprehended by the Nigerian Police alongside his accomplices.

The suspects were paraded afterward at the police command, where Lyon confessed that he had been involved with multiple kidnap operations.

He also confessed that he gave out information that led to the kidnap of his former boss, Danjuma Omeje whom they collected N45 million for his freedom.

Lyon said after the operation's success, they gave Omeja N1.5 million as medical treatment fee for his haling mother.

The alleged abductor is a native of Cross River from the Akwagom-Eruan Community in Boki local government.

Source: Legit.ng