Sources have revealed that the police have arrested a 500Level student of the Federal University Dutse

It was gathered that the student was arrested over a tweet that seemed to be sarcastic against First Lady Aisha Buhari

His actual whereabouts are unknown as the police command who made the arrest is also unknown

An emerging report has confirmed that Aminu Muhammad, a 500-level student of the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa, has landed in the police net over a tweet mocking the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

As reported by TheCable, the student tweeted alongside the photo of the Frist Lady in the Hausa language with the caption, “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

It is unclear if the alleged student who mocked the First Lady have been able to reach out to his family or lawyer while in police detention. Photo: Aisha Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

The translated tweet in Hausa says:

“Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

It was gathered that the alleged tweet was made at precisely 10:29 AM on Wednesday, June 8, and sources revealed that he was nabbed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday, November 18.

However, sources close to the alleged victim said it was the police who apprehended the alleged student of the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa.

Meanwhile, Muhammad’s actual whereabouts or the police command that made the arrest cannot be ascertained; similarly, it is yet to be known if Muhammad has been able to contact his family or an attorney.

Court orders 20 strokes of cane for Kano TikTok skit maker who mocked Gov. Ganduje

On the other hand, when Legit.ng reached out to Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson on the issue, he said, “not aware”.

In what seems like a deja vu, some weeks ago, a TikTok skit maker was lashed with 20 strokes of the cane as ordered by a Magistrate in Kano state after being found guilty of defaming Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The skit maker was said to have been nabbed by and prosecuted on the grounds of sedition and defamation.

It was gathered that the prosecuted skit maker was punished and asked to tidy the court premises for a month.

