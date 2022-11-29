The Federal Government has approved the commencement of 14 working-day paternity leave for federal civil servants.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this on Monday in a November 25 circular with ref no: HCSF/SPSO/ODD/NCE/RR/650309/3.

The circular titled, “Computation of Leave Based on Working Days and Approval of Paternity Leave in the Public Service,” said that this is in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021 Edition, that the computation of all leave shall be based on working days.

“Government has also approved Paternity Leave for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be 14 working days. The leave shall not be more than once in two years, and for a maximum of four children.

“Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy Paternity Leave for a period of 14 working days,” Yemi-Esan said.

She said that the request for such leave shall be accompanied by the Expected Date of Delivery’s (EDD) report of the officer’s wife or evidence of approval of the adoption of the child by the relevant government bodies.

She also said that the effective date of the circular was November 25, 2022.

Source: Legit.ng