Jigawa - The Jigawa state police command has said it has no hand in the arrest of a 500-level student of the Federal University, Dutse.

The student, identified as Aminu Azare, was reportedly arrested for posting a tweet accusing the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, of "eating poor people's money".

The Jigawa state police command said it was not involved in the reported arrest of Aminu Azare over his anti-Aisha Buhari comment. Photo credits: Baba Azare, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

The tweet, which was written in Hausa and accompanied by a photo of the first lady, read in English:

“Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full.”

The student was reported to have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), a development that led to a backlash from Nigerians on social media.

While DSS has not reacted, other media reports also claimed the police arrested Azare.

Aminu Azare's arrest: I was not aware, says Jigawa police spokesman

The Punch reported that the Jigawa police spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu, said he was not aware of the arrest.

“We didn’t make the arrest. An arrest cannot be made in my area without me being informed,” he was quoted as saying.

Aminu Azare's arrest: Nigerians react

Segun Banton Oguntuyi said on Facebook:

"But they said all sorts of things about Patience Jonathan. We will never have a more tolerable first family like the Good Lucks."

Adam Ahmad Mohammad said:

"God bless Mama patience and her humble husband Good luck Jonathan. We missed them."

Tinu Faboya said:

"It’s a dangerous situation for the boy if even the police deny knowing his whereabouts! Urgent action please to see the boy released to his parents. People in public domain should have thick skin as concerns criticism."

Agness Musa Jacob said:

"Such things are normal with politics...God bless Patience Jonathan for her level of tolerance."

Felix Kalu said:

"Patience Jonathan is still the best 1st lady ever in the history of Nigeria."

Parents of student arrested for saying Aisha Buhari ‘ate poor people’s money’ beg for forgiveness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the parents of Azare, called on the first lady to forgive and release their son.

The uncle of the arrested student, Shehu Baba-Azare, reportedly said the family was pleading with the president's wife to forgive their son.

He said the family had no knowledge of the arrest until five days later when their son’s colleague told them he had not been seen for days. The uncle said further that the family had been thrown into a state of confusion with their son's arrest.

