The Nigerian government on Monday morning issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to the United States and Europe.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said at a news conference in Abuja that the advisory was prompted by attack on Nigerians in London and the stealing of their belongings, including passports.

Nigerian travelers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially, money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

“The most recent victims of this are travelers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

“We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world,” the minister said

Source: Legit.ng