The Federal government of Nigerians has called on Nigerians looking to travel to reconsider the decision

This is coming a few weeks after US and UK governments warned their citizens against coming to Nigeria

Travelling outside the country has been the dream of many Nigerian youths in search of greener pasture

The Nigerian government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to the United States and Europe.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

According to the minister, the advisory was prompted by an attack on Nigerians in London and the stealing of their belongings, including passports, the Punch reports.

Mohammed said:

“It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

“The most recent victims of this are travellers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high-brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford."

FG advised Nigerians

The minister advises Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precautions to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings, the Vanguard reports.

He said:

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world."

Nigeria reply UK, US

You will recall that a few weeks ago, the United States and the United Kingdom issued advisory notes to their citizens planning to come to Nigeria over security issues.

The federal government was unhappy with the advisory and called on Nigerians to disregard the US and UK advisory.

This seems like a perfect reply to the UK, and US move.

UK set to ban foreign students from entry

Meanwhile, the government of the United Kingdom is contemplating reducing the number of student immigrants in the nation.

The UK is particularly concerned with ensuring that Nigerian students and other nationals only apply to top universities.

This is due to an increased number of students admitted and family members accompanying them.

