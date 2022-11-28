FCT, Abuja - Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, says he feels fulfilled working for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known on Sunday, November 27 during an interview on Channels Television's popular program, 'Sunday Politics.'

Femi Adesina revealed that working as the spokesperson to the President is not a "Tea Party". Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

Femi Adesina while responding to the question of the host (Seun Okinbaloye) on how he felt about the performance of the current administration in the last seven years, he said:

“At a personal level, I’d say yes, I feel fulfilled, because how many journalists or editors do we have in Nigeria? Many, hundreds.”

"I am thankful to God working with Buhari" - Femi Adesina

He stated that he can only be thankful to God for the opportunity of serving as the President of the federation out of the many vibrant journalistic editors in Nigeria.

Adesina said serving under the administration of President Buhari for seven and half years has been adventurous and that he can only be thankful to God and also his principal for trusting his abilities to get the job done.

When asked if he thought being the spokesman of the President would be an easy ride, Adesina said:

“I knew [the job] wasn’t a tea party. I remember I wrote a piece two weeks ago in which I recalled the moment I was quitting my job to come and work in government. I woke the next morning and began to cry; I didn’t know what I was going to meet.”

