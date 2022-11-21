Literature great, and Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has ended the debate on his true religion

When asked about his true religion, the essayist said he does not belong to any religious group

He stated that he is a mythologist and believes people have the right to create a myth around themselves

Lagos, Ikoyi - Winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka has revealed his true position on his religious belief.

According to the renowned essayist, he is does not belong to the Christian community, the Muslim community nor the African traditional community.

Nobel laureate and playwright Wole Soyinka at the Parma Poesia Festival in 2010. Photo: Edoardo Fornaciari

Soyinka stated this on Sunday, November 20 at a book lunch held at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

While answering question on what his true religion was, Soyinka said he does not belong to any of the popular religion in Nigeria.

As reported by PMNews, he stated that he never felt like he needed any of these religions in his life.

Soyinka said:

“Do I really need one (religion)? I have never felt I needed one. I am a mythologist. I believe that people have a right and cannot help creating mythologies around themselves, around their experience about what they project from the inner recesses of their minds as answers to questions.

“And so I find nothing wrong with utilizing mythologies as part and parcel of my creative warehouse.

“But religion? No I don’t worship any deity. But I consider deities as creatively real and therefore my companions in my journey in both the real world and the imaginative world."

