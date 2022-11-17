As part of the reeled-out plans to commemorate the upcoming 2022 World Toilet Day, Hypo Toilet Cleaner, the staple from Hypo Homecare Products Ltd, makers of Hypo Bleach has released a statement to hold an awareness rally in 5 cities: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan, concerning safe toilet use.

The theme for this year is “Making the Invisible Visible” which concerns the sanitation crisis faced in Nigeria, and how poorly managed sanitation systems are spreading human waste into rivers, lakes and soil, contaminating the water resources under our feet with toxic substances.

Today, 3.6 billion people globally are still living with substandard toilets that compromise their health and affect the environment. The link between open defecation and groundwater cannot be overlooked - which stands strongly as the rationale behind the Hypo Toilet Cleaner’s awareness walk so everyone can be carried along.

On Friday, November 19th, Hypo Toilet Cleaner will be leading a movement simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan with the support of the National Youth Corps members all across the 5 cities. They will be moving into the streets to educate Nigerians on the long-term adverse effect of open defecation on our country and people while celebrating the existence of toilets and promoting good toilet hygiene.

The walk is planned to cover 5 kilometres distance and urges Nigerians to support the brand in taking action to tackle the global sanitation crises, which is in line with the worldwide effort towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: “Water and Sanitation for all by 2023”

Few celebrities will be joining the walk such as Alex Asogwa a.k.a AlexUnusual, Nigerian reality TV star, compere, and actress, Harrison Okiri a.k.a Harrysong popular Nigerian Afro Pop singer and songwriter, and Omar B Ameta, also a Nigerian musical artiste who will be live to entertain the crowd from start to finish.

Hypo Toilet Cleaner is a strong advocate of hygiene and a brand that boldly promotes safe toilet use in Nigeria. The brand initiated the “Toilet Rescue Project” in 2021 in which Hypo Toilet Cleaner representatives went into neighbourhoods around Lagos State and built and refurbished toilet facilities in schools and communities.

For greater social impact and deeper penetration, in early 2022, Hypo Toilet Cleaner took the program a notch higher to introduce “Hypo Toilet Rescue Volunteer Program” in special partnership with NYSC Lagos. Through this program, NYSC Corps members voluntarily scouted for public schools with poor or vulnerable sanitation systems. Hypo Toilet Cleaner then came in to build the toilets and improve the hygiene of the community and has rescued about 90 toilets, 10 bathrooms and 2 changing rooms to date.

