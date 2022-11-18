Anambra state continues to witness insecurity challenges under the Professor Chukwuma Solduo-led administration

Heavily armed gangs and other violent groups have been causing havoc in the southeast state in the last few months

The latest is an attack on a Catholic church where there have been skirmishes between the church authorities in recent times

Ihiala - A report by Vanguard newspaper indicates that heavily armed men invading the premises of the St Martin of Tours Parish in Ihiala on Thursday night, November 17.

Their mission could not be ascertained immediately, but it was gathered that the armed men suspected to be members of the Anambra Vigilante Group were led into the church premises by two Reverend Fathers.

According to the report, one of them the parish priest of a new parish created recently by the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye.

An eye witness quoted in the report said the armed men, who wore black attire and covering their faces, tied the security men guarding the church and dispossessed them of their telephones.

The parish priest of the Church, Rev Fr Val Eze, who was contacted, confirmed the incident, stating that the men were still occupying the church premises as at 9.15pm on Thursday.

He, however, said that the invaders had not approached the residence of the priests.

For the past six weeks, the Holy Ghost priests who residing in the parish, have not been celebrating Masses in Nnewi Diocese as the Bishop had revoked their faculty.

The Bishop of the Diocese had accused the Holy Ghost Fathers of not cooperating with the Diocese in resolving certain issues, including attempts to create new parishes out of St Martin’s and payment to the owners of the land acquired by the church.

Gunmen attack Soludo’s hometown, kill 2 soldiers, 5 others

Meanwhile, no fewer than six persons were feared killed in Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Isuofia community, as gunmen engaged security operatives in a gun battle.

The incident according to reports, took place on Saturday morning, November 12, in Isuofia which is under Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

The state police public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, when contacted, confirmed the report.

Confusion as gunmen attack Anambra police checkpoint

Similarly, gunmen on Tuesday, November 8, attacked a police checkpoint along the Onitsha- Owerri expressway in Anambra.

After the attack, some persons were feared dead while others are said to be injured.

The attack launched by the gang around the Ihiala-Uli axis in Ihiala local government area forced commuters to run for their safety.

