Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has announced the arrest of some serving and retired civil servants in the state over a fraudulent contract worth N4.8billion, awarded in 2018.

The agency’s chairman, Justice Eni Esan (retired), made this known in a statement released on Wednesday, November 16.

The statement indicates that the fraud was perpetrated by the individuals at the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, adding that the information about it was concealed till the state’s anti-graft agency discovered it, The Punch reported.

N4.8 billion paid to three private companies without any project delivered

Esan said the arrested suspects paid N4.8billion to the three private companies without delivering the project.

The agency is now after the said companies since the case was established and the officers involved were arrested for further investigation and prosecution by the state’s Attorney-General.

Legit.ng gathers that the three companies were yet to show up for investigation in spite of the anti-corruption agency's invitations.

“The agency is on the heels of the affected companies to recoup the money paid into their accounts in 2018 for supplies not made to date, while an investigation is still ongoing, OYACA makes bold to say that the law is no respecter of persons and everyone who has any form of connection with the matter will be dealt with according to the law," the statement read.

