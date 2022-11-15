Ekiti state House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 15, elected Gboyega Aribisogan as the new speaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aribisogan, the former leader of the Government Business, was sworn in at the plenary on Tuesday by the clerk of the House, Tola Esan, The Nation reports.

The new Ekiti speaker is a native of Ijesha-Isu in Ikole local government area of the southwest state.

The seat became vacant as a result of the death of Aribisogan's predecessor, Speaker Funminiyi Afuye who died recently of a heart attack.

Afuye died in October at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and was interred last Friday in his country home, Ikere-Ekiti.

Source: Legit.ng