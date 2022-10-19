Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Funminiyi Afuye, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, has died at the age of 66.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Afuye died on Wednesday evening, October 19, at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

"The Government of Ekiti State regrets to announce the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye.

"Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest," the statement read.

Funminiyi Afuye: What to know about the deceased Ekiti Speaker

Until his death, Afuye was representing Ikere constituency 1 at the state House of Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was a former commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two- time member of the State Assembly.

Afuye was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.

Afuye appeared at the inauguration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday and was said to have also attended plenary on Tuesday before the sudden turn of events on Wednesday.

Source: Legit.ng