In the recent World Population Prospects 2022, which was released on Tuesday, November 15, to mark World Population Day, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has said that the global population has reached an estimated 8 billion by November 15, 2022.

With the new projection, Nigeria's population is projected to hit 216 million which is 2.7 per cent of the global population.

In its report, the United Nations projected that half of the global population is concentrated in eight countries in the world with India slated to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

The report also noted that fertility has fallen markedly in recent decades for many countries with two-thirds of the global population living in a country or area where lifetime fertility is below 2.1 births per woman.

This data roughly the level required for zero growth in the long run for a population with low mortality.

List of countries with the highest projected population by 2023:

S/No 1990 2022 2050 1 China (1,144 million) China (1,426 million) India (1,668 million) 2 India (861 million) India (1,412 million) China (1,317 million) 3 USA (246 million) USA (337 million) USA (375 million) 4 Indonesia (181 million) Indonesia (275 million) Nigeria (375 million) 5 Brazil (149 million) Pakistan (234 million) Pakistan (366 million) 6 Russian Federation (148 million) Nigeria (216 million) Indonesia (317 million) 7 Japan (123 million) Brazil (215 million) Brazil (231 million) 8 Pakistan (114 million) Bangladesh (170 million) Dem. Rep. of Congo (215 million) 9 Bangladesh (106 million) Russian Federation (145 million) Ethiopia (213 million) 10 Nigeria (94 million) Mexico (127 million) Bangladesh (204 million)

The report stated that between 1990 and 2022, Nigeria moved from the 10th position to the sixth position with a growing population of 122 million and is projected to hit N375 million in 2050.

By 2050, it is expected that Nigeria will jump two more positions as the fourth most populous nation in the world.

