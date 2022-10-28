The Central Bank of Nigeria said it had spent about N281 billion to print new naira notes

Also, the bank stated that it spent an additional N3.88 billion to destroy mutilated and bad notes

The CBN has unveiled plans to redesign the banknotes and withdraw old ones and said the old notes would cease to be legal tender by January

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spent about N281.07 billion to print bank notes between 2016 and 2020 and another N3.88 billion to destroy bad notes.

The Leadership newspaper reported that CBN data revealed that N33.37 billion was used to print new notes in 2016 and the amount spent went up to N49.52 billion and N64.04 billion in 2017 and 2016.

Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefele Credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

CBN gives reasons for new notes

Towards the end of 2019, N75.52 billion had been expended on printing new notes as the amount spent went down in 2020 to N58.07 billion.

In the same five-year period, the CBN spent N3.88 billion to destroy N4.197 trillion. N1.44 billion was used in 2016 to discard mutilated notes with a value of N829.94 billion.

In 2020, N538.59 million had been expended on destroying N698.59 billion.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the apex bank hand announced plans to redesign and reissue the N200, N500, and N1000 notes, which the bank said would control inflation and the money supply in Nigeria.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, stated that the current notes would cease to be legal tender from January next year.

