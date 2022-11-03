The National Identification Number linkage to SIM cards has seen a spike in the number of enrolments in Nigeria

Stats show that some states in the country have recorded more NIN registration than others

Also, these states command a high number of mobile phone users, hence, the leap in NIN enrolments

Nigeria has been boosting its population database since 2020.

A recent policy by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the ministry of communication asked Nigerians to link their phone SIM cards with their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

NIN enrolment grows exponentially

In the last two years, the NIN database has witnessed exponential growth after subscribers without NIN enrolled to link their SIM cards and access telephone services.

According to reports, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said that NIN enrolments increased to 90.68 million as of October 2022, showing 17.98 million fresh enrolments this year alone. The figure for 2021 stood at 72.7 million.

Population distribution varies across the states in Nigeria, influencing the number of enrolments and available telephone subscribers in Nigeria.

Top states with highest NIN enrolments

Bauchi - 2.3 million

NIMC data shows that the Northeast state is one of the leading states with the highest number of NIN enrolments as of October this year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said there are about 4.2 million active phone subscribers in the state.

Delta - 2.4 million

Delta State follows on the list with a total of 2.4 million as of October this year, with about 7.3 million active phone subscribers.

Rivers - 2.7 million

October data reveals that Rivers State has the highest number of NIN enrolments, with 2.7 million and 7.3 million active mobile phone subscribers as of June this year.

Katsina - 3.1 million

Katsina State is the fourth state with the highest number of NIN enrolments, with 3.1 million and an active mobile subscription of 5.3 million as of the second quarter of 2022, as per NBS data.

FCT Abuja- 3.2 million

NIMC data shows that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is also among the ten leading states in the number of NIN enrolments in Nigeria, with about 3.2 million and active mobile phone subscriptions of 9.7 million as of September 2022.

Oyo -3.6 million

About 3.6 million residents in Oyo State have enrolled for NIN as of October 2022. Also, the state has about 10.8 million active mobile phone subscribers as of September 2022.

Ogun- 3.7 million

Ogun State has the fourth-highest number of NIN enrolments as of October this year, with about 3.7 million. Its active mobile phone subscriptions stand at 12.3 million.

Kaduna - 5.4 million

Kaduna State has about 5.4 million NIN enrollees, while the active mobile phone subscriptions stand at 8.7 million, lower than Oyo and Ogun states.

Kano - 7.9 million

The state has a NIN enrolment of 7.9 million and 12.5 million mobile phone lines as of the second quarter of this year.

Lagos - 10.2 million

Lagos leads the pack with about 10.2 million NIN enrolments as of October 2022 and an active mobile phone of 25 million in the Q2 of this year.

