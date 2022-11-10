Students that have been out of school for over six weeks in Bayelsa state have been given the go-ahead to return to the classroom

The state ministry of education issued this approval via a circular made available to schools across the state

Meanwhile, private schools have been urged to maintain the approved academic calendar for students

Primary school pupils and secondary school students in Bayelsa state have been told to resume the classroom after over six weeks due to the tragic flooding incident in the state.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the student has been told to resume classes on Monday, September 21.

The Bayelsa state government says schools can reopen from Monday, November 21. Photo: Douye Diri

The state’s commissioner for education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, made this announcement via a communique sent to schools across the states on Wednesday, November 9.

Legit.ng gathered that the state government decided to reopen schools because flooding in affected communities has subsided.

Emelah said:

“The extension (of resumption) is as a result of the slow pace with which the flood waters are receding in some parts of the state.

“Also, the government wishes to charge operators of the private sector to maintain the government-approved calendar and charges all stakeholders in the educational sector to remain vigilant and ensure strict adherence to all school safety regulations in the face of the receding flood.

“Government, therefore, wishes to empathise with all Bayelsans who have been affected in one way or another by this unfortunate natural disaster.”

The Bayelsa state government back in October ordered the closure of schools across the state to prevent students from being drowned by the flood.

The flooding disaster took over major states, including Lagos and Abuja.

