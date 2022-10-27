Nigeria is currently facing one of the worst effects of natural disasters in a long while

The latest statistics have disclosed that Nigeria has suffered more casualties to flood than any other affected African nation

At least 90, 000 houses have been lost to flood, 50 deaths recorded, and 140,000 hectares of farmland destroyed by flood in 2022

Amid the ongoing flood disaster that has ravaged some states in Nigeria, an emerging report has confirmed that the country has suffered more hit than any other African country affected by the flood.

As contained in an infographic sighted by Legit.ng and attributed to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, Nigeria account for 70 per cent of the flood victims out of the 19 countries affected in Africa.

The data also revealed that the ravaging flood in Nigeria had destroyed 90,000 houses and 140,000 hectares of farmland.

Possible effects of incessant flood

This data further translates that more than 90,000 persons have been rendered homeless across communities affected by the flood in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Similarly, the 140, 000 hectares of farmland affected by the flood could also translate to possible food scarcity or famine if intervention mechanisms are not induced to curb and control the situation.

It also means infants, pre-teens and teenagers will be affected by the flood, and most likely, thousands of students in primary and secondary schools will be out of school as a consequence of the ravaging flood disaster.

As flood ravages 34 states in Nigeria, UNICEF gives details of children affected, way forward

Meanwhile, the flooding ravaging states in Nigeria have left many including children in extremely vulnerable situations.

Children affected by the floods are said to be at high risk of being drowned or contracting waterborne diseases.

To address the situation, UNICEF has called for increased funding channeled toward interventions that would meet the immediate needs of children and other vulnerable groups.

Source: Legit.ng