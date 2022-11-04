The revenue mobilisation allocation and fiscal commission (RMAFC) has denied increasing the salaries of senators and ministers

The commission's chairman, Mohammed Bello Shehu said there will be a review of salaries but not on the premise of increment

Bello also revealed that no senator, house of reps member, or minister of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet

FCT, Abuja - An emerging revelation has confirmed that the take-home salary of a legislator in the national assembly is not up to a million naira.

This was revealed by the chairman of the revenue mobilisation allocation and fiscal commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu.

The RMAFC in a shocking revelation said no Senator or member of the House of Reps earns up to a million naira monthly: Photo: NASS

As reported by Channels TV web, Shehu made this known on Friday, November during the TV station's breakfast program, "Sunrise Daily".

When asked if the planned review of the remuneration of the legislators and other political officeholders was an attempt to give them a pay rise, Shehu said there was no such plan.

He said:

“There are lots of lapses there (remuneration), so this is what has informed us to do this exercise now, it is not true that we are just trying to like put a bonus or a jumbo package to the president, governors, and legislators.

"There is no legislator, no senator, no minister that earns over a million naira a month in Nigeria.”

"President Buhari ordered a review of remuneration" - RAMFC boss

Shehu also revealed that the decision to review remuneration was not the idea of the commission, rather it was an order from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that the review will take a different dimension as it will be focusing on some issues that go beyond just salaries.

Shehu said:

“The president set up a committee and the committee made recommendations and he ordered the Attorney General of the federation to liaise with the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to look into this and come up with something."

A prequel to the current development, the RMAFC was said to have issued an announcement about arrangements to begin a review of the remuneration of politicians, ministers, judiciary, and a host of others.

Shehu said the commencement of the exercise is in accordance with the stipulations of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, CJN, others to get salary increment

Recall that Legit.ng reported that politicians, public and judicial officers are set to get salary increments, according to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The chairman of the RMAFC, Mohammed Bello Shehu, said the review of their salaries is long overdue.

Shehu lamented that middle-level workers in the NNPC and CBN earn more than judges, noting that judicial officers are poorly paid.

