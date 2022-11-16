Matthew Kukah has asked Nigerians not to fight over politicians who are only after pecuniary gains

According to the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Nigerians should consider politicians as friends who should not be regarded seriously

Going further, he expressed concern over the surge in violence by supporters of political candidates ahead of the 2023 presidential election

A message has been sent to Nigerians over politicians. The message was sent by Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

According to the respected cleric, Nigerians should not fight over politicians who are after pecuniary gains, The Cable reports.

Matthew Kukah has asked Nigerians not to fight over politicians. Photo credit: Titi Tolani

Source: Facebook

He made this known when he appeared on a television programme, said Nigerians should consider politicians as friends who should not be regarded seriously.

He also expressed concern over the surge in violence by supporters of political candidates ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“These politicians are struggling and they’ve lived their lives struggling for the national cake which they will distribute amongst themselves. It is, therefore, in the interest of ordinary Nigerians to know that they have to vote to stay alive,” he said.

“Supporters of candidates all over the country need to be a bit more restrained and wise. We ordinary people must figure out how to manage our passion when it comes to politics.

“Don’t take seriously the grandstanding of the politicians. All the things you see about them abusing themselves or quarrelling, you will think they will never shake hands. They are very good friends, and many of them drink from the same pool. So, don’t go and kill yourself for nothing. That is what that message is all about.”

Bishop with the swag: Kukah dances to Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga at 70th birthday celebration, Video emerges

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, August 31, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Matthew Hassan Kukah, celebrated his 70th birthday.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his counterpart from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Kashim Shettima stormed the event.

Also at the event was Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima among other prominent politicians and personalities.

At the event which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal who was the chairman of the occasion described Bishop Matthew Kukah as a man with an enduring love for the country.

Source: Legit.ng